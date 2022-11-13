World Diabetes Day 2022: Theme, History and Significance

WORLD DIABETES DAY 2022: World Diabetes Day is observed on November 14 every year to bring the attention of the people to health threats posed by diabetes and how to avoid that. On this day, the enormous achievement of insulin discovery by two outstanding scientists- Sir Frederick Banting and Charles Best, is celebrated. However, World Diabetes Day is not really an occasion for remembering the past but, in fact, to raise awareness around the risks of diabetes, how to address the prevalent challenges and achieve sustainable advanced access to its care.

WORLD DIABETES DAY 2022: History

World Diabetes Day was first observed in the year 1991 by the declaration of the International Diabetes Federation (IDF) and the World Health Organisation (WHO).

November 14 was picked as World Diabetes Day because it was the birth anniversary of Frederick Banting, who, along with Charles Best, discovered insulin.

And in 1991, the day marked his 100th birthday anniversary, and therefore, it was announced as World Diabetes Day to raise awareness towards diabetes all across the world.

World Diabetes Day: Significance

This day is celebrated mainly to raise awareness of diabetes through campaigns reaching more than 1 billion people globally. Moreover, it promotes IDF advocacy efforts throughout the year. It helps acknowledge the importance of taking concerted actions to fight against diabetes.

World Diabetes Day is represented by a blue circle logo, adopted in 2007 by the UN Resolution. This logo is the symbol of diabetes awareness, signifying the unity of the global diabetes community.

World Diabetes Day: Theme

The theme of World Diabetes Day between the years 2021 and 2023 is a really important topic - “Access to Diabetes Care."

