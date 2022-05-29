World Digestive Health Day 2022: Theme, History and Significance

World Digestive Health Day is observed on May 29 to create awareness about the myriad of digestive disorders and diseases, many of which are life-threatening. The day came into existence in 2004, on the 45th anniversary of the World Gastroenterology Organization (WGO) foundation. The day aims at not just talking about types of digestive issues but their – prevalence, diagnosis,

treatment, and prevention.

World Digestive Health Day: History

WGO was celebrating its 45th foundation day on May 31, 2004, when it was decided that going forward, the day will be known as World Digestive Health Day (WDHD). The day also marks the beginning of a year-long cycle of campaigns aimed at public health awareness by WGO.

World Digestive Health Day: Significance

WGO has 117 member societies across the globe, contributing to the initiative of World Digestive Health Day. According to World Health Organisation (WHO), several million people across the world deal with some or the other stomach-related issues. WGO, through several scientific programs, poster presentations, exhibitions, and hands-on workshops, targets to create general awareness about dealing with such stomach issues.

World Digestive Health Day: Theme

The theme for this year’s World Digestive Health Day is ‘Colorectal Cancer Prevention: Getting Back on Track.’ As per the WGO, colorectal cancer (CRC) is the second leading cause of cancer-related death in the world. WGO has decided to seek awareness of the importance of the disease through awareness campaigns and annual public advocacy. The organisation will also highlight the ways to prevent CRC and techniques to reduce the risk of contracting it.

