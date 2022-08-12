World Elephant Day 2022: PM Modi Calls for Protection of Elephants, Lauds Work on Animal Conservation | See Photos

WORLD ELEPHANT DAY 2022: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday called for commitment to protect the elephant. Sharing photos on the occasion of World Elephant Day 2022, he tweeted: “On #WorldElephantDay, reiterating our commitment to protect the elephant. You would be happy to know that India houses about 60% of all Asian elephants. The number of elephant reserves has risen in the last 8 years. I also laud all those involved in protecting elephants."

In another tweet Modi wrote: “The successes in elephant conservation must be viewed in context of the larger efforts underway in India to minimise human-animal conflict, and integrating local communities and their traditional wisdom in furthering environmental consciousness."

World Elephant Day is observed every year on August 12 with the goal of recognising their importance in our ecosystem. This day emphasises on raising awareness of the dangers that elephants encounter in their lives. Poaching, habitat loss, and mistreatment in captivity are some of the common threats that these animals usually come across. It is crucial for people to understand how important they are to the ecosystem and do everything in their power to safeguard them.

According to National Geographic, the elephant population has declined by an estimated 50 per cent over the past 75 years. As per the reports, there are an estimated 20,000 to 40,000 Asian elephants left.

World Elephant Day was first observed in the year 2012 by two Canadian filmmakers Patricia Sims and Michael Clark along with the Thailand-based Elephant Reintroduction Foundation. And ever since 2012, Patricia Sims has taken the lead on World Elephant Day. She has an organisation called the World Elephant Society. Her organisation has managed to create awareness about the threats faced by the elephants and the necessity to protect them on an international level.

