World Emoji Day 2022: Survey Reveals How Indians Misinterpret Most Emoticons

WORLD EMOJI DAY 2022: Ahead of World Emoji Day on July 17, a survey has revealed how Indians interpret emoticons differently from the rest of the world. The survey conducted by Slack in collaboration with Duolingo has revealed that around 58 per cent of global survey respondents say they have been unaware of specific emojis having multiple meanings.

The random double-opt-in survey included 9,400 hybrid office workers and was distributed equally across the US, the UK, Canada, France, Japan, China, Singapore, India, Germany, South Korea and Australia. The survey was commissioned by Duolingo and Slack between June 15 to June 27.

It also found that over a third of French, Australian and German respondents agree that their company has its own language of emoji for internal communication. This sentiment was higher in Asia than in Europe, with 66% of Indian and 60% of Chinese survey takers agreeing that their formal chats included emoji language that was exclusive to the workplace.

According to the survey emojis like side-eye meant “having a look" in the workplace, while the tick mark emoji meant that the task has been completed. Hand emojis like raised hands meant nicely done, while thumbs up emoticon translated as approved or done. To indicate matters of urgency or a request, some workplace online chats used circle emojis that can come in colours like white, blue or red.

It is reported that the three most confusing emojis were crying, heart kiss and peach leaving 36 per cent of Indian respondents confused. Around 46 per cent of Indian respondents said that the eyes emoji meant “I see you".

Around 27 per cent of Indian survey takers thought that it means “I am looking at this." Another 10 per cent believed that it meant “I know" with another ten per cent believing it is used to say “whoa." However, the larger understanding of this side-eye emoji is to draw attention to any kind of tension or drama.

According to Slack, the survey has revealed that emojis can serve as metadata, as well. The report also revealed that when the pandemic first hit, it tracked and saw a huge spike in the use of red heart emoticons and similar emojis.

This happened as Slack’s own employees used the emoji to express support, love, and solidarity. The red heart emoji, according to Slack is used to express sentiments that are hard to put into appropriate words at work through difficult times.

