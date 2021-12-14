World Energy Conservation Day 2021: Here Are Ways to Cut Power Consumption

World Energy Conservation Day is celebrated on December 14, every year, since 1991. The Indian Energy Conservation Act was implemented by the Indian Bureau of Energy Efficiency in 2001. The Bureau works under the Government of India and focuses on policies regarding energy conservation. On this day, the government, industries and other non-profitable organisations educate people about the conservation of energy resources. As responsible citizens, it is also our responsibility to cut power consumption. Here are different ways to cut power consumption.

>Educate children about it

Children and the youth are the future of the country. And there isn’t a better way than educating children and teaching them how to save energy. Reducing, Reusing and Recycling are the three main R’s to speak about when talking about conservation of energy.

>Replace your bulbs

Traditional bulbs consume an excessive amount of energy and should be replaced more often. Energy-efficient bulbs are more expensive but their longer lifetime means they cost less in the long run.

>Purchase energy-efficient appliances

Household appliances are responsible for 13% of household energy use. Thus, when purchasing an appliance, one must pay attention to the purchase cost and operating cost.

>Use power strips

Power strips are devices that you can plug into your wall, which offer several sockets to plug in other electronics. Power strips are specifically useful because they help users to avoid overloading electrical outlets and prevent them from a lot of energy.

>Turn of the electronic item when not in use

Televisions, radios and computer monitors and charging devices consume a lot of energy than expected and we tend to turn a blind eye to it while leaving it on after we’re done using it. The only and the best way to combat unnecessary energy is to power down these devices when not in use.

