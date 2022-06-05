World Environment Day 2022: Bollywood Celebrities Who Are Doing Their Bit For The Environment

WORLD ENVIRONMENT DAY 2022: World Environment Day is celebrated on June 5 every year to create awareness to save the environment and to sensitise people about the perils of climate change. Every year a United Nations member country becomes the host nation for the World Environment Day and this year it’s Sweden. The theme for this year is Only One Earth, the same theme with which the UN started the Stockholm Conference on Human Environment 50 years ago in 1972.

As the impact of global warming and climate change is being widely seen in many parts of the world it’s important for everybody to do their bit to save the environment. Many celebrities from the film fraternity have been advocating eco-friendly living and conservation of nature.

Let’s take a look at some celebs who have been vocal about it.

Dia Mirza

Dia Mirza is the first UNEP Goodwill Ambassador for India. She has been championing the cause of the environment and promoting an eco-friendly lifestyle since the last few years. She has also been supporting wildlife conservation programmes and in 2017 she was also named as the ambassador for the Wildlife Trust of India. Priyanka Chopra

UNICEF’s Global ambassador, Priyanka Chopra has been vocal about multiple social causes as well as the protection of the environment. The actress is known for supporting conservation efforts. She has been a part of many environmental charities. In 2011 she adopted tigress and in 2012 a lioness at the Jharkhand’s Birsa Biological Park. Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan is one of the superstars who has been regularly contributing to the environment protection programmes. His non-profit organisation, Paani Foundation, works towards watershed management and prevention of drought in Maharashtra and other states. Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar not only has been talking about social causes with his movies like Padman, and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha but also he has been promoting eco-friendly living. He has been supporting the Swachh Bharat initiative of the Central government. He has been a part of the Swachhata Abhiyan of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation to promote cleanliness in Mumbai. Amitabh Bachchan

The legendary actor has been vocal about social and health issues and he is also equally vocal about protecting the planet. He is the brand ambassador of the Clean India Campaign. He has been actively speaking for such causes on social media platforms. On World Environment Day in 2020 he pledged to ‘be climate-conscious and create awareness within families and communities.’

