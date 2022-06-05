World Environment Day 2022: Books to Help Increase Environmental Awareness

WORLD ENVIRONMENT DAY 2022: Every day, we look around ourselves and wonder why the heat is increasing, why it suddenly starts raining, and why the weather is changing every now and then. However, we forget the damage we are creating. The environment is made of many elements, including humans, flora, fauna, and other microorganisms.

If anyone of these elements gets disturbed, the whole natural process gets hindered. With the aim of preventing, protecting and creating awareness among the people about the increasing threats to the environment, every year we celebrate World Environment Day on June 5.

Dated back to 1972, the United Nations General Assembly in the Swedish capital, Scotholm decided to designate June 5 as World Environment Day. Ever since then, the day is observed globally.

As the world becomes more and more digitized, it’s important to be aware of the environmental impact of our choices. We are getting away from the books though we know they are the major source of information for us. So, if you are a book geek and want to learn more about the environment through literature, then head towards the library, or your Kindle, and read these books.

Silent Spring by Rachel Carson

This book is often credited with starting the modern environmental movement. It details the harmful effects of pesticides on the environment and human health. While the fact is quite common, it is a handbook of information for people using pesticides. Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer

The science behind environment is quite a hard task to understand easily. This book weaves together indigenous knowledge and scientific understandings of the natural world to make it simple for you to understand. The Sixth Extinction by Elizabeth Kolbert

This book details the mass extinction that is currently underway and looks at the role humans have played in it. This is a must-read if you think, humans have done nothing. This Changes Everything by Naomi Klein

This book looks at the environmental crisis through the lens of social justice and argues that we need transformative change to save the planet. The Giver by Lois Lowry

This dystopian novel presents a future society that has eliminated all environmental problems, but at what cost?

