World Environmental Health Day 2022: Theme, History, Significance and Quotes

World Environmental Health Day is observed on September 26, every year. The goal of observing the day is to increase public awareness of the environment’s condition and encourage people to take the required steps to stop it from getting worse. It is more crucial than ever to raise awareness of the threats posed by pollution, climate change, and global warming because the Earth is our home, thus by not doing anything to prevent it from deteriorating, we are not only endangering the environment but also ourselves.

History and Significance:

The day was first observed by the International Federation of Environmental Health in the year 2011. The IFEH has made it its mission to create and disseminate knowledge about environmental health protection and subsequent improvement. They devote a significant portion of their time to scientific and technical research.

We must acknowledge that the environment, health, and economics are inextricably linked. Therefore, it’s crucial for us to take action for the recovery of our environment to ensure its safety as well as our own.

World Environmental Health Day 2022: Theme

The theme for this year’s World Environment Health Day is “Strengthening Environmental Health Systems for the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals".

World Environmental Health Day 2022: Quotes

“We won’t have a society if we destroy the environment." -Margaret Mead “When the last tree is cut and the last fish killed, the last river poisoned, then you will see that you can’t eat money."- John May “Environment is no one’s property to destroy; it’s everyone’s responsibility to protect."- Mohith Agadi “Our planet’s alarm is going off, and it is time to wake up and take action."– Leonardo DiCaprio “Take a course in good water and air, and in the eternal youth of Nature you may renew your own. Go quietly, alone; no harm will befall you."— John Muir “We shall never understand the natural environment until we see it as a living organism. Today you can murder land for private profit. You can leave the corpse for all to see and nobody calls the cops."-Paul Brooks “If humanity has to live for a long time, you have to think like the Earth, act as the Earth and be the Earth because that is what you are"– Sadhguru “What is the use of a house if you haven’t got a tolerable planet to put it on?"- Henry David Thoreau “A nation that destroys its soil, destroys itself."— Franklin D Roosevelt “Birds are indicators of the environment. If they are in trouble, we know we’ll soon be in trouble." -Roger Tory Peterson

