World Fair Trade Day 2022: Theme, History, Significance and All You Need to Know

Every year on the second Saturday in May, the world celebrates World Fair Trade Day. The purpose of the day is to celebrate the contributions to the fight against poverty, exploitation, and climate change. The day aims at working towards sustainable development and fair trade practices.

This year, World Fair Trade Day will take place on May 14. It celebrates Fair Trade and encourages the public to, where possible, choose Fair Trade goods, thus becoming fair and ethical consumers.

On World Fair Trade Day, several events are taking place to celebrate the occasion. These include photography contests, meetings, and conferences.

World Fair Trade Day: Theme

World Fair Trade Day 2022 theme is “Climate Justice #LetsDoItFair".

World Fair Trade Day: History

The World Fair Trade Day initiative started under the aegis of the World Fair Trade Organisation (WFTO) in 2004, which unites citizens, fair trade organisations, environmental movements, producers, and consumers around the planet. The World Fair Trade Organization, formerly known as the International Federation of Alternative Traders, was created in 1989 and is a global association of 324 organisations in over 70 countries.

World Fair Trade Day: Significance

Fair trade is becoming necessary in today’s world, and there is so much inequality within the trade. Currently, thousands of people are working in unfavourable conditions and being paid poorly. The global crisis confirms the need for a fair and sustainable economy locally and globally. Trade may help the most vulnerable and provide sustainable livelihoods by expanding opportunities for small and disadvantaged producers.

Therefore, fair trade businesses strive to improve working and living conditions for their employees and communities by paying workers a fair wage. Millions of producers and merchants, corporations and policymakers, support organisations, and volunteers have all contributed to Fair Trade’s significant global expansion.

