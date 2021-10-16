World Food Day 2021: Healthy Eating Tips During COVID-19 Pandemic

Intake of the right nutrition to ensure a healthy body is of paramount importance. As the world is going through a pandemic situation wherein one of the best ways to battle the coronavirus is to build a strong immunity, we must follow a very healthy diet and maintain impeccable food hygiene. On the occasion of World Food Day today, October 16, let’s take a look at some of the healthy eating tips to follow during Covid-19:

Practice clean and hygienic eating habits

i. Include fresh seasonal fruits (lime, watermelon, pomegranate, orange, apple, avocado) in your diet to strengthen your immunity.

ii. Have a well-balanced diet that has enough leafy greens (spinach, broccoli, kale), legumes (lentils, beans), wholegrain (maize, millet, rice), fresh vegetables, dairy products, and nuts.

Fruits and vegetables are health boosting, antioxidant-rich foods that are loaded with vitamins, minerals, fibers which lessen the risks of inflammation, contracting infections, chronic illnesses as they make you stronger.

Load up on healthy snacks

Ditch those unhealthy, oily, starchy foods (chips, fries, cookies) and make it a habit to eat nuts, yoghurt, roasted lotus-seed (makhana), dried fruits. Reach for nutritious nuts and dry fruits like almond, walnuts, raisins, pistachios, peanuts as they are great immunity boosters.

Limit your sugar intake

Don’t give in to your sugar cravings. WHO states that from free sugars (6 tablespoons) adults should have less than 5% of total energy intake. So satiate your sweet-tooth with fresh fruits as that’s your best alternative to stay fit. Substitute sugar with jaggery/gur, or honey.

Monitor your food portion

Don’t over eat or under eat; and make it a routine to eat on time, everyday.

Switch to home-made foods

Say no to highly processed foods or fast foods. Instead of opening the canned foods stocked up in your fridge, or ordering food, opt for eating hot, home-cooked meals.

Hydration is the key

Have 8-10 glasses of water daily. Consume ample fluids such as coconut water (great to maintain electrolyte balance in the body), buttermilk, and fruit juices.

These must be incorporated as part of your healthy diet plan, all the more during these Covid-19 circumstances.

