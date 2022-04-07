World Health Day 2022: Theme, History and Significance

WORLD HEALTH DAY 2022: April 7 is celebrated and observed as World Health Day. The day is celebrated annually in accordance with the World Health Organization’s aim to discuss health-related issues and to draw attention to specific health issues concerning people across the world. The first World Health Day was celebrated and observed in 1950, after 7 April was set aside as a designated date to celebrate the creation of the World Health Organization in 1948 in the First Health Assembly. The day thereby marks the anniversary of WHO after it was established in 1948.

World Health Day Theme 2022

The theme for this year’s World Health Day is “Our Planet, Our Health". Amid the ongoing pandemic and pollution growing on the planet, diseases like cancer, asthma, and heart diseases are increasing rapidly. World Health Organization aims to focus global attention on the urgent actions needed to “keep humans and the planet healthy."

World Health Day History

World Health Day was one of the first official acts of the World Health Organization, which came into force on 7th April 1948. The first World Health Day was celebrated on 22 July in 1949 and the date was later changed to 7 April, in order to encourage student participation.

In order to understand the history of World Health Day, it is important to look at the creation of the World Health Organization, which took place in 1945 at the United Nations Conference. A motion was passed to create a new and independent organization that is solely dedicated to discussing health topics. As many as 61 countries signed the agreement for the inception of the World Health Organization on April 7 in 1948.

World Health Day Significance

World Health Day is celebrated every year to raise awareness about the ongoing health issues that concern people across the world. The day is also used as an opportunity to spread awareness about the overall health and well-being of people.

