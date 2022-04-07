Home » News » Lifestyle » World Health Day 2022: Wishes, Images, Status, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share With Loved Ones

World Health Day 2022: Wishes, Images, Status, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share With Loved Ones

World Health Day 2022: Wishes, Images, Greetings, Cards, Quotes Messages, Photos, SMSs WhatsApp and Facebook Status to share with dear ones.
World Health Day 2022: Wishes, Images, Greetings, Cards, Quotes Messages, Photos, SMSs WhatsApp and Facebook Status to share with dear ones. (Image: Shutterstock)

World Health Day Wishes, Images: Here are some beautiful World Health Day 2022 wishes, images, greeting and quotes that you can share with your family, friends, relatives, colleagues and don't forget your boss

Lifestyle Desk| Trending Desk
Mumbai // Updated: April 07, 2022, 07:10 IST

WORLD HEALTH DAY 2022 WISHES QUOTES, STATUS, MESSAGES, PHOTOS: April 7 is celebrated and observed as World Health Day. The day is celebrated annually by the member states of the United Nations. The day aims to raise awareness about the health-related issues that concern people across the world. It also aims to garner the attention of the people towards specific health topics of concern for people across the globe. World Health Day also marks the anniversary of the World Health Organization, which was founded on April 7 in 1948 and came into effect in 1950. After coming into effect, World Health Day was the first official initiative of the WHO.

Each year, WHO chooses a specific theme and attempts to drive attention to a subject of major importance for global health. This year’s theme is - “Our Planet, Our Health."

On the occasion of World Health Day, here are some of the quotes and wishes that you can share with your loved ones:

1. Warm greetings to everyone on the occasion of World Health Day 2022.

2. Let’s pledge to make our planet and our bodies healthy this year. Happy World Health Day.

World Health Day 2022: Images, Wishes, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share on World Health Day. (Representative Image)

3. Let’s commit to giving our bodies the love and food it deserves. Eat healthily and stay healthy.

4. Prevention is always better than cure. Take care of your loved ones. Happy World Health Day.

World Health Day 2022: Wishes, messages, quotes, greetings, SMS, WhatsApp and Facebook status to share with your family and friends on World Health Day. (Representative Image)

5. Health is a person’s greatest wealth. Let’s try to take care of our health first.

6. On the occasion of World Health Day, let’s commit to exercising regularly.

World Health Day 2022 Wishes, Greetings, Whatsapp Status, Images And Quotes You Can Share With Your Dear Ones on World Health Day. (Representative Image)

7. There is nothing as important as the health of an individual. Happy World Health Day.

World Health Day 2022: Wishes Images, Quotes, Photos, Pics, Facebook SMS and Messages to share with your loved ones. (Representative Image)

8. Let’s take a step forward to learn better about our health and bodies and work towards making it better.

9. On this World Health Day, let’s make everyone aware of the importance of good health.

World Health Day 2022: Wishes Images, Wallpaper, Quotes, Status, Photos, Pics, SMS, Messages. (Representative Image)

10. Happy World Health Day! Do not compromise your health.

