World Hearing Day 2022: Date, Theme, History and Significance

WORLD HEARING DAY 2022: March 3 is observed as World Hearing Day to raise awareness on preventing deafness and hearing loss. It is also observed to promote ear and hearing care across the world. The World Health Organisation (WHO) sets a theme and prepares materials like brochures, flyers, posters, banners and presentations to educate people about the day.

The WHO, on March 3 in 2007,observed World Hearing Day for the first time. In 2016, they decided to declare this day as World Hearing Day. It was known as International Ear Care Day before that. Communication is a fundamental human right and people with disorders and difficulties find it difficult to connect. Across the world, 360 million people suffer from disabling hearing loss. Educating people and teaching them about their rights will help them.

World Hearing Day 2022: T heme

This year, the WHO set “to hear for life, listen with care" as the theme for World Hearing Day. They will focus on the importance and means of hearing loss prevention through safe listening as means of maintaining good hearing through out the life. In 2021, WHO launched a World report on hearing which highlighted the increasing number of people living at risk of hearing loss.

Through this day, organisations will promote good hearing across the life course through ear and hearing care. Many causes of hearing loss can be prevented which includes hearing loss caused by loud sounds. ‘Safe listening’ can mitigate the risk of hearing loss associated with sound exposure. On this day, WHO calls governments, industry partners and civil society to raise awareness to promote safe-listening.

Apart from events, reports are made every year, which helps the government to learn about disabled people and they lend a helping hand to those who need it. Hearing aids can be expensive and one of the motives of these reports is to financially help and provide people with hearing aids, to lead them to normalcy.

