World Hearing Day 2023: Date, Theme, History, Significance and Quotes to Share

WORLD HEARING DAY 2023: With an aim to raise awareness about how to prevent deafness and hearing loss, March 3 is observed as World Hearing Day. The international day promotes support for ear and hearing care across the globe. Therefore, the World Health Organisation (WHO) on the occasion decides the theme and prepares brochures, flyers, posters, banners, and presentations in a bid to make people aware of the day. The day becomes even more crucial as according to the World Health Organisation more than a billion young adults are at risk of permanent, avoidable hearing loss because of unsafe listening practices.

World Hearing Day 2023: Theme

Advertisement

Every year, a theme is decided that can promote the message of the international day in a better way. This year’s theme is “Ear and hearing care for all!" The theme for this year’s World Hearing Day shines the light on the importance of integrating ear and hearing care in primary care. And all this is considered an essential component of universal health coverage.

Last year’s theme was “To hear for life, listen with care!" which focuses on the urgency and means of hearing loss prevention via safe listening. The theme for World Hearing Day in 2021 was “Hearing Care for ALL! Screen, Rehabilitate, Communicate".

World Hearing Day: History

Advertisement

For the first time, the day was observed by the WHO in 2007. However, back then it was named as International Ear Care Day. Therefore, in 2016, the WHO decided to declare the global day as World Hearing Day. And since then the day is organised every year on March 3 by WHO’s Office for the Prevention of Blindness and Deafness. The UN agency specialised in global health and safety believes that communication is a fundamental human right and people with difficulties and disorders may find it difficult to connect.

Advertisement

World Hearing Day: Significance

Promoting hearing care becomes extremely crucial through World Hearing Day, as WHO claims that by 2050 about 2.5 billion people are projected to face some degree of hearing loss. Not just this but by the same time frame, around 700 million people will require hearing rehabilitation. The UN agency claims that in a bid to scale up ear and hearing care services across the globe, an annual additional investment of less than US$ 1.40 per person is required.

World Hearing Day: Quotes to Share

The exhilarating ripple of her voice was a wild tonic in the rain." ― F. Scott Fitzgerald, The Great Gatsby “She was hearing the words. They just weren’t registering on her Richter scale of sanity." ― Dakota Cassidy, The Accidental Werewolf “What is important is not what you hear said, it’s what you observe." ― Michael Connelly, Trunk Music “Have you ever heard a blindfolded octopus unwrap a cellophane-covered bathtub?" ― Norton Juster, The Phantom Tollbooth “The art of conversation is the art of hearing as well as of being heard." ― William Hazlitt, Selected Essays, 1778-1830

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here