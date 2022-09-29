World Heart Day 2022: Foods Rich in Omega 3 And Magnesium Keep Your Heart Healthy

Cardiovascular diseases have become more common in recent years and they are now one of the top causes of young deaths worldwide. Most of us neglect our health on the pretext of our hectic lifestyles. We assume people with active lifestyles are at lesser risk of heart attacks.

On the contrary, there has been a rise in heart attacks in people who lead an active life, go for walks, and hit the gym every day. Thus, making us wonder if it is our eating habits that play havoc with our hearts. As it is famously believed ‘you are what you eat’, thus explaining us the integral role food plays to be healthy and fit.

Do not go googling the foods for better heart health. On this World Heart Day, we have compiled a list of Omega 3 and magnesium rich foods that are essential for keeping your heart healthy.

Why Magnesium and Omega 3 for better heart health?

Magnesium is good for the heart because it involves transporting electrolytes, such as calcium and potassium into cells. “Electrolytes are crucial for nerve transmission and proper cardiac muscle contractions. It also reduces the risk of cardiovascular disease along with the reduced risk of sudden cardiac death caused by an abnormal heart rhythm," says Dr. G Prakash, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Jindal Naturecure Institute.

On the other hand, Omega-3 fatty acids happen to be a type of unsaturated fatty acid that may reduce inflammation in the body. Inflammation in the body can cause damage to the blood vessels and result in heart diseases and strokes.

In patients with known coronary heart disease, omega-3 fatty acids have dramatically lowered the risk of sudden death due to cardiac arrhythmias and all-cause mortality. Hyperlipidemia and hypertension are also treated with omega-3 fatty acids.

Myths about heart health

There is a common misconception among most people that all fats are bad for the body and that they lead to obesity, heart trouble and other health issues. But there are certain essential fats like Omega-3 fatty acids and magnesium that are extremely beneficial for our physical and mental health. This heavily-researched component has proven benefits for our skin, eye, heart, joints, and brain function. “They have strong anti-inflammatory properties, which makes it extremely effective for people with chronic health conditions, including cancer and heart diseases. Magnesium also helps in lowering blood pressure and ward off type II diabetes due to its ability to strengthen the ability of muscles and liver cells to properly absorb sugar from your bloodstream," says Rohit Shelatkar, VP at Vitabiotics, Fitness & Nutrition Expert.

Benefits of Omega-3 for the heart

Omega-3 fatty acids are a form of healthy fat that is required for human survival. They are required for a variety of biological processes, including the production of hormones that aid in blood clotting, artery contraction and relaxation and genetic functions. “Omega-3 fatty acids are also beneficial to the heart and blood vessels in a variety of ways. They lower triglycerides, a form of fat in your blood. They lower the risk of getting an irregular heartbeat. Replacing saturated fats with unsaturated fats such as omega-3s may lower the risk of developing heart diseases," opines Dr Prakash.

Foods rich in Omega-3

Fish and other seafood: Fish such as salmon, mackerel, anchovies, or tuna are rich in Omega-3. Fish like salmon are not only rich in these fatty acids but are also a great source of Vitamin D, protein, and phosphorus. “The fats provide a few cardiovascular benefits such as lessening inflammation throughout the body, thereby reducing the risk of heart attacks, high blood pressure, arrhythmia, and embolism," adds Shelatkar.

Walnuts: Walnuts are packed with Omega-3 fatty acids and are highly recommended to lower cholesterol levels. They also contain chemicals that can expand the body’s blood vessels, thereby improving blood circulation and improving heart health.

Chia and Flax Seeds: An easily available vegetarian source of Omega-3 fatty acids, chia and flax seeds are known to be great sources of Omega 3, Vitamin A, Magnesium, and Manganese. “They contribute to increased daily fiber intake and are an excellent source of Omega-3s for vegans and vegetarians," notes Shelatkar.

Benefits of magnesium for the heart

An adult human body contains 25 grams of magnesium which is mostly found in the bones. “However, this amount is dependent on different factors such as the diet of a person and his/her kidney function. Many people fail to get enough magnesium from their diets. The recommended dietary allowance (RDA) for magnesium is 400 milligrams (mg) for men aged 19-30 and 310 mg for women of the same age," adds Dr Prakash.

Foods rich in Magnesium

Legumes: Lentils, beans, chickpeas, peas, and soybeans are a few of these. These are all extremely high in magnesium because of their high fibre content and low glycemic index, legumes can lower cholesterol, improve blood sugar control, and lower the risk of heart disease.

Pistachios: Pistachios are packed with minerals and other compounds that lower cholesterol, balance blood sugar levels and prevent from lifestyle diseases. “Nuts are a powerhouse of ALA omegaei-3 fatty acids and magnesium that also helps manage rheumatoid arthritis apart from protecting against Alzheimer’s disease and dementia," believes Shelatkar.

Bananas: Magnesium is also abundant in bananas. Additionally, bananas contain fibre, vitamin B6 and vitamin C. Resistant starch, which is present in bananas, has the potential to improve gut health, lower blood sugar levels, and reduce inflammation.

Avocados: Avocados are a fantastic source of magnesium, they reduce inflammation, and they raise cholesterol levels. “Additionally, this fruit has potassium, vitamins B and K, and is a great source of fibre," feels Shelatkar.

