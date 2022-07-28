World Hepatitis Day: Lifestyle Changes to Make When Recovering From Hepatitis

Hepatitis is essentially a disease of the liver and no matter what kind it is, whether type A, B, C, D or E, it causes inflammation of the liver. It’s important to bring about certain lifestyle changes to help heal from Hepatitis. We bring you a lowdown on what changes should one make to recover from Hepatitis.

A less calorific but highly nutritious and dense diet that is rich in anti-inflammatory nutrients is essential to bring the immune system back to normal and help with a full-fledged recovery in the long term.

Vitamins C, D, E, B, complex magnesium, selenium, and zinc are all anti-inflammatory nutrients and must be included in the diet of those recovering from Hepatitis.

Keep yourself hydrated. “Ensuring that the patient is on hydration products is another essential part of recovery from hepatitis," says Rohit Shelatkar, fitness and nutrition expert, Vitabiotics.

Like most other diseases, prevention is always better than cure, and when it comes to Hepatitis, certain precautions such as not consuming potentially contaminated food or water, ensuring raw foods are cleaned thoroughly or cooked before eating, avoiding eating food from outside during the monsoon season etc. can help immensely.

Also, since certain types of Hepatitis can also spread due to sex practices and contact with infected bodily fluids such as blood and semen. “Hence, it is extremely important to know about your sexual partner’s medical history and ensure that they are not carrying hepatitis," adds Shelatkar.

Overall, once infected, the best bet to a full recovery is to help support the immune system to get back into its previously healthy shape through a combination of diet and nutrition in addition to the treatment protocol given by medical doctors.

