World Heritage Day 2022: In Pics, 10 Must-see UNESCO World Heritage Sites

The International Day for Monuments and Sites, also known as World Heritage Day, is celebrated across the world every year on April 18. The day not only commemorates the value of culture and heritage in our lives but also intends to make people understand the cultural histories and customs of each other. This year, the day will be observed under the theme of ‘Heritage and Climate.’ To make you more aware about World Heritage day, let’s take a glance at the ethereal beauty of the world.

Here are 10 UNESCO World Heritage Sites:

Taj Mahal, India

One of the most renowned symbols of love in the world, this ivory-white tomb was empowered by Mughal emperor Shah Jahan to hold the mausoleum of his favourite wife, Mumtaz Mahal.

Angkor Wat, Cambodia

It is the most famous ancient temple site in Cambodia and comprises impressive remains from different capitals of the Khmer Empire from the 9th – 15th centuries.

Petra, Jordan

The perplexing formation of temples and monuments along with the remains of churches paired with beautiful rock-cut architecture, and an innovative water management system make Petra a well-known site and a must-visit destination.

Rapa Nui National Park, Chile

Situated on Easter Island, Rapa Nui National Park is a protected Chilean wildlife area that concentrates on the legacy of the Rapa Nui culture and its ancient traditions.

Machu Picchu, Peru

This historic sanctuary is a must-visit place in South America. This Incan citadel is set high in the Andes Mountains in Peru and is considered one of the Inca Empire’s greatest masterpieces.

Old Havana, Cuba

Founded in 1519, the extensive system of protective fortifications in Old Havana is now some of the largest and oldest in the American continent.

Pyramids of Giza, Egypt

The only lasting wonder of the ancient world, these unbelievable tombs were constructed back when Egypt was one of the world’s most powerful civilizations. The property preserves 80 percent of its ancient forms and materials.

Old City and Ramparts of Jerusalem, Israel

With extraordinary scenes like the Western Wall, unique markets, and quaint alleyways, it is no surprise that this holy city is one of the most-visited World Heritage Sites.

Acropolis of Athens, Greece

This ancient citadel dominates Athens, as it clenches the remains of buildings that had major historic essence. It is the most striking and complete ancient Greek monumental complex located on a rocky outcrop above the city of Athens.

Cinque Terre, Italy

The unique history, and character of the Cinque Terre’s old five coastal villages are among the most beautiful historical places in the world. It is a string of centuries-old seaside villages, located on the rugged Italian Riviera coastline.

The layout and the disposition of the small towns carry great scenic and cultural value.

