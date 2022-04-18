World Heritage Day 2022: Photo Exhibition, Cultural Festival at Ellora Caves to Mark the Celebrations

WORLD HERITAGE DAY 2022: People around the globe are observing World Heritage Day today. The day aims to spread awareness about preserving the history, diversity, and vulnerability of important sites and monuments. Organisations take charge of making people understand the rich culture and traditions that are worth conserving. Now, as part of the World Heritage Day celebrations, a photo exhibition and a cultural festival will be organised by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), Aurangabad circle, at the Ellora Caves.

Built during 600 to 1000 CE, Ellora Caves lie in the Sahyadri hills in Aurangabad. It comprises Hindu, Buddhist, and Jain temples and over 100 caves, of which only 34 are open to the public excavated from the basalt cliffs in the Charanandari hills. As per historians, Ellora Caves served as lodgings to the travelling Buddhist and Jain monks, along with being a site for the trade route.

Mentioning that the World Heritage Day has been observed worldwide since 1983 with great zeal and enthusiasm under the jurisdiction of the ASI, the agency’s Aurangabad circle superintendent Milan Kumar Chauley assured that this year will be no different. He told the Times Of India that World Heritage Day celebrations will be observed at Ellora Caves, this year coinciding with the ‘Azaadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the celebration of 75 years of the country’s independence.

Chauley revealed that the cultural music festival, titled ‘TRIKAAL’, will be organised by ASI in collaboration with artistic director Birwa Qureshi. The event will begin at 7 pm.

Sharing the list of performers of the event, the ASI officer said, “Music maestros like Ustad Fazal Qureshi on tabla, vocalist Anand Bhate, Rakesh Chaurasia on flute, Dilshad Khan on sarangi, Sridhar Parthasarthy on mridangam, Sangeet Haldipur on keyboard, Gino Banks on drums and Sheldon D’Silva on bass guitar" will put up a stunning musical performance.

Along with educating youngsters to carry forward the legacy and importance of safeguarding the culture on this day, people also recognise the efforts of architects, engineers, geographers, civil engineers, artists and archaeologists, who contribute towards constructing and conserving the heritage.

