World Heritage Day 2022: Theme, History and Significance

Each year World Heritage Day is commemorated on April 18 to spread awareness about preserving the history, diversity, and vulnerability of world heritage sites and monuments. This special day marks an understanding of our rich culture and traditions that are worth conserving. The day is celebrated to convey an important message to the younger generations to carry forward our legacy and safeguard our culture. It also intends to recognize the efforts of all people like architects, engineers, geographers, civil engineers, artists and archaeologists, who contribute towards conserving the heritage.

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) has designated total of 1155 monuments in 167 countries as UNESCO world heritage sites.

So, let us have a more detailed view about the day.

World Heritage Day: Theme

This year, the day will be dedicated under the theme “Heritage and Climate" through open, constructive and intergenerational dialogues.

World Heritage Day: History

In 1982, The International Council on Monuments and Sites (ICOMOS) proposed that April 18 should be observed as theWorld Heritage Day. Later, the date was approved by UNSECO at the 22nd General Conference in 1983. It is aimed at enhancing knowledge about cultural heritage and monuments and sensitising people to conserve them. Hence, this day has also been called as The International Day for Monuments and Sites.

World Heritage Day: Significance

We all know that ancient buildings and monuments are assets to the human race and the world. Our ancestors have given us a vibrant cultural past that shouldn’t go in vain. The World Heritage Day is an internationally recognised day to protect and preserve monuments and historical sites and the rich inheritance associated with them.

The aim and significance of the day are not just restricted to the different historical monuments and sites. It also plays a vital role in securing the cultural integrity of a community. Having a creative and diverse culture, our duty is to not just inherit and respect them, but also to salvage them from any kind of harm as well.

