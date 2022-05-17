World Hypertension Day 2022: Theme, History and Significance

WORLD HYPERTENSION DAY 2022: Observed on May 17, World Hypertension Day is marked as a day focused on creating awareness about Hypertension and its symptoms. Hypertension or high blood pressure occurs when the blood pressure rises to an unhealthy level of 140/90. It is considered to have touched a dangerous level when the blood pressure measurement goes over 180/120.

Over a billion people around the globe live with hypertension which is a major cause of cardiovascular disease and premature death worldwide. While hypertension was usually seen as a health condition found in older people, it has now become quite common in the younger population.

High-stress levels, obesity, poor dietary habits, and a sedentary lifestyle are some of the major causes of hypertension in young people. Prolonged hypertension also puts a person at a higher risk of several medical conditions like chronic kidney disease, stroke, heart failure and others.

World Hypertension Day: History

The first World Hypertension Day was observed on May 14, 2005, by the World Hypertension League, an umbrella organization of 85 national hypertension societies, with an aim to increase awareness about the condition. The following year the day was observed on May 17 and has been an annual practice since then. World Hypertension League aims not only to raise awareness about hypertension but also of its factors and prevention methods since it affects more than a billion people.

World Hypertension Day: Theme

The theme for World Hypertension Day 2022 is ‘Measure Your Blood Pressure Accurately, Control it, Live Longer. The theme focuses to combat low awareness rates worldwide, especially in low to middle-income areas with accurate blood pressure measurement methods.

World Hypertension Day: Significance

The day focuses on creating effective communication about the importance of raising awareness on the early diagnosis of high blood pressure and avoiding complications of advanced stage complications. High blood pressure is the main risk factor for cardiovascular diseases including coronary heart disease and stroke. It can also trigger chronic kidney disease, heart failure and dementia.

