World Hypertension Day 2022: Yoga Asanas to Lower Blood Pressure

WORLD HYPERTENSION DAY 2022: World Hypertension Day, observed on May 17 every year, is marked to create awareness about the state of diseases, including cardiovascular ones, that are caused by high blood pressure. Due to the lack of awareness and knowledge, many people suffer the loss of life or the quality of life. However, the complications of high blood pressure or hypertension are often reduced with the help of yoga.

Therefore, to mark World Hypertension Day this year, let’s take a look at several effective yoga exercises for high blood pressure:

Paschimottanasana (Forward Bend Pose)

Paschimottanasana targets the abdominal/ lower region of the body. It catalyses the weight loss journey. The exercise also acts as an effective stress reliever and normalizes high blood pressure. Shavasana (Corpse Pose)

Shavasana is a proven way to relieve stress, depression, and fatigue. It helps greatly in preparing for a sound sleep. Sukhasana (Easy Pose)

This is a meditative pose that calms and brings together the mind and the body. It lowers the high blood pressure and balances it accordingly. Ardha Matsyendrasana (Sitting Half Spinal Twist)

Aiming at the spinal area, it greatly benefits the nervous system by stimulating it along with the heart and helps in the normalizing of high blood pressure. Badhakonasana (Butterfly Pose)

Badhakonasana directly stimulates the heart and enhances the circulation of blood all over the body. It’s extremely good for getting rid of weariness. Virasana (Hero Pose)

Virasana allows better blood circulation around the legs and helps in regulating blood pressure in that area. Setu Bandhasana (Bridge Pose)

Setu Bandhasana is very good for energizing the kidneys and soothing the nervous system. It helps greatly to regulate the blood pressure in the lower body. Ardha Halasana (Half Plough Pose)

Along with burning fat in the thighs, abdomen, hips and other lower body regions, Ardha Halasana also helps to balance the fluctuating blood pressure.

