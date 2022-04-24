World Immunization Week 2022: Date, Theme and Significance Amid Covid-19

WORLD IMMUNIZATION WEEK 2022: A healthy world begins with a healthy individual. From the birth of a baby, we try to protect them against numerous life-threatening diseases through vaccination. Vaccines act as a protection shield against diseases like diphtheria, polio, tetanus, tuberculosis, and so on. In the last two decades, immunization programmes have drastically changed the health scenario of many countries.

In order to raise awareness about the value of vaccines and immunization across the globe, the World Health Organization celebrates World Immunization Week in the last week of April. It only diverts attention towards the need of vaccines but also appreciates the collective efforts of all communities to combat life-threatening diseases.

World Immunization Week: Date and theme

This year, WHO is going to celebrate World Immunization Week from April 24 to April 30 with an aim of making people aware about the need of the life-saving vaccines which can prevent them from a number of diseases throughout their life. To commemorate the day, WHO has decided the theme of this year’s Immunization Week as “Long Life for All".

The theme has been selected in pursuit of a long life to be lived happily and healthily. Making it a global campaign, WHO has also given a hashtag #Vaccines4Life. This is a carry forward campaign of UNICEF’s one of the most successful campaigns, Vaccines for all.

World Immunization Week: Significance amid COVID-19

Many people have lost their lives during the Covid-19 pandemic and are still dying due to the new variants being detected every now and then. During this time, researchers did their best to develop vaccines to combat the harsh effects of the dangerous coronavirus. While usually vaccines were given to children, they developed vaccines for adults.

Within a year of the disease outbreak, various scientists from around the world developed vaccines which boosted immunity and helped many people to fight the disease. During COVID-19, it was revealed that vaccines are an essential way to save lives and win over life-threatening diseases.

As the common saying goes, prevention is better than cure. Therefore, vaccines played an important role in preventing the infection and making many people survive during the harsh medical times.

