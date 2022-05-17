World Information Society and Telecommunication Day 2022: Here's How to Keep Your Smartphone Safe From Hackers and Malwares

WORLD INFORMATION SOCIETY AND TELECOMMUNICATION DAY 2022: In a world where metaverse is actually a thing, no convincing is required that the digital paradigm is dominating enough to be considered a reality now. If you agree, you would also agree that like we need security in the real world, similarly, our digital presence also requires protection.

Connected through various portals such as phones, computers, and other tech devices to the internet, it is imperative for us to give special consideration to security. By keeping a few things in mind, we can keep our digital identity, our data, protected from harmful malware and viruses. On the World Information Society and Telecommunication Day this year, on May 17, here are five ways you can keep your smartphone safe from hackers and malware.

Keep Your Device Updated

Tech companies, time and again, introduce updates to their devices to keep their guards relevant in this fast-paced world. Bug fixes, security updates, and software updates, all influence how secure your data is on your device. Don’t Catch A Phish

Spam and phishing emails are a perfect gate-way for malware viruses to enter the device’s system and create mayhem. It is important to not click unnecessarily on emails that you suspect of being malicious. Built-in Device Protection/Antivirus Software

Becoming kind of an essential commodity in the tech sector, companies now offer their devices with built-in protection. If it is not the case with your device, install an antivirus software from a trusted source and revamp the security of your device. Be Strict With Apps

App permissions are sometimes ignored. It is very important to manage these permissions and to keep a check to see how deep the apps are in your pool of data. Avoid Public Connections

Be it Bluetooth, or Wi-Fi, you should avoid connecting to a public host or network. Prefer using your private data connection. In addition to this, consider switching off your Bluetooth when in a public area.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.