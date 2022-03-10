World Kidney Day 2022: Theme, History and Significance

World Kidney Day is a global health awareness campaign that focuses on the importance of kidneys, reducing the impact and frequency of kidney diseases. World Kidney Day is celebrated annually on the 2nd Thursday of March. This year, it is being observed on March 10.

World Kidney Day: History and Significance

Kidneys are vital organs in the body that filter the blood and help in passing waste as urine. The observance of this day was started by the International Society of Nephrology and the International Federation of Kidney Foundations. World Kidney Day was first celebrated in 2006.

The day aims to raise awareness among people who have kidney-related problems and the treatment and impact of kidney illnesses overall. In India, the number of kidney disease patients has been increasing.

World Kidney Day is a global campaign that focuses on the importance of fighting kidney disease. Each year, health organisations observe this day to help people prevent kidney disease and also inform them to take precautions to lead a healthy life. Several campaigns are organised to spread messages about kidney disease.

Objectives

The objective of this day is to raise awareness about kidneys and highlight diabetes and high blood pressure which are the key factors for chronic kidney disease (CKD).

It encourages a systematic screening of patients with diabetes and hypertension for CKD.

It also encourages preventive behaviours.

It educates all medical professionals about their key role in detecting and reducing the risk of CKD, mainly in places with a higher population.

World Kidney Day 2022: Theme

The World Kidney Day Joint Steering Committee declared the year 2022 of ‘Kidney Health for All’, with the campaign focusing on bridging gaps to improve kidney health. Organisations also raise kidney care education in schools and institutions and awareness in the public arena.

