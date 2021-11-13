Happy Kindness Day 2021: Wishes, Images, Status, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share with Family and Friends

Every year on November 13, the world celebrates World Kindness Day. In 1998, the World Kindness Movement, a collaboration of the nation’s kindness NGOs, unveiled it. This day is observed to recognise good activities in society that emphasise the positive force and common thread of compassion that links all humans together. It’s time to send lovely kindness quotes to family and friends to inspire them to do as much good as they can. Here are some unique World Kindness Day phrases, wishes to wish one and all.

1. Life becomes easier and more beautiful when we can see the good in other people and be kind. Best wishes on this World Kindness Day.

2. We must remember on this World Kindness Day that it takes only a little spark of kindness to bring a colossal burst of sunshine in someone else’s day. Happy World Kindness Day.

3. Believe that there is kindness in the world as every kind act grows the spirit and strengthens the soul of a person. Wish you a very happy World Kindness Day.

4. A candle can never lose its light while lighting another candle. Pass the light on and be kind on this day. Best wishes on this World Kindness Day.

5. To make a difference all you need to do for someone is care. Remember to care and be kind on this day. Happy World Kindness Day.

6. Sometimes all anyone needs to be happy is a little act of kindness. Wish you a very happy World Kindness Day.

7. One random act of kindness at a time can help to change the world. Best wishes on this World Kindness Day.

8. On the occasion of World Kindness Day, I pray to God to bless us all to always act kind, to always help people, to always do the good because it will not only bring a change in us but will also change the world around us. Happy World Kindness Day to you.

>World Kindness Day Quotes

1. “Be kind to every kind, not just mankind." – >AD Williams

2. “Human kindness has never weakened the stamina or softened the fiber of a free people. A nation does not have to be cruel to be tough." – >Franklin D Roosevelt

3. “No one is born hating another person…People must learn to hate, and if they can learn to hate, they can be taught to love, for love comes more naturally to the human heart than its opposite." —>Nelson Mandela

4. “We can judge the heart of a man by his treatment of animals." – >Immanuel Kant

5. “Be Kind Whenever Possible, It’s Always Possible." – >Dalai Lama

6. “Kindness is the language which the deaf can hear and the blind can see." —>Mark Twain

