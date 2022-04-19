World Liver Day 2022: Dos and Don’ts to Maintain a Healthy Liver

WORLD LIVER DAY 2022: April 19 is observed as World Liver Day every year to raise awareness about the role of the liver in the overall health of the body and to make people more enlightened about the diseases and conditions related to the liver.

The second-largest organ in the body, the liver is also a highly complex organ of the body, only second to the brain. It is because the liver is responsible for a variety of crucial functions in the body that reflect on the immunity, digestion, and metabolism of the human body. Generally, the liver gets negatively affected due to HepatitisB, C, and alcohol or drug abuse, among other factors.

On World Liver Day 2022, here’s a look at the Dos and Don’ts when it comes to maintaining a healthy liver.

World Liver Day: Dos

Consume a good amount of green and leafy vegetables such as Spinach, Broccoli, Kale, etc. These vegetables help in triggering a natural cleansing process in the body.

World Liver Day: Don’ts

Avoid processed foods as much as possible since these kinds of food have a high glycaemic index that leads to a fatty liver. In addition, these foods also raise the sugar level in the body.

World Liver Day: Dos

Switch to good fats such as those found in walnuts, avocados, and olive oil.

World Liver Day: Don’ts

Avoid saturated and trans fats which are known as bad fats. This also includes fried foods.

World Liver Day: Dos

Staying hydrated is one of the golden rules if you want a healthy liver. Water acts as a natural detoxicating agent and will help the liver remove waste from the body.

World Liver Day: Don’ts

Talking about golden rules in the ‘Don’ts’ category, avoid consuming alcohol. Alcohol works as a dehydrating agent and makes it difficult for the liver to get rid of the toxins in the body.

World Liver Day: Dos

Increase the proportion of fruits in your diet. Moreover, make sure you have some Vitamin-Crich fruits.

World Liver Day: Don’ts

Avoid excess consumption of red meat since these foods make your liver fatty.

World Liver Day: Dos

A universal rule that applies to almost all ailments – Exercise regularly.

World Liver Day: Don’ts

Avoid food with high sugar content such as chocolates, candies, and soft drinks.

