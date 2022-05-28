World Menstrual Hygiene Day 2022: Theme, History, Significance and Quotes

WORLD MENSTRUAL HYGIENE DAY 2022: Menstruation is still a taboo in many parts of the world. While it is a natural phenomenon which occurs to every girl after puberty, this has not been addressed as ‘normal’ yet. Many girls do not even have access to sanitary pads, clean toilets, or even safe disposal of used cloth during this time of the month. This not only leads to urinary infections but can cause infertility if not addressed on time.

To create awareness about menstruation, provide safe and hygienic practices to girls, and burst the bubble of taboo, World Menstrual Hygiene Day is celebrated on May 28 all over the world. According to UNFPA, May 28 signifies the menstrual cycle of females.

As a fertility cycle lasts for 28 days, the date is selected to be 28. In the same way, an average period lasts for five days, which gives us the fifth month of the day, May. Therefore, to give it a meaning in itself, May 28 is celebrated to mark the change that occurs in a female body.

World Menstrual Hygiene Day: Theme

This year, the theme for World Menstrual Hygiene Day is ‘making menstruation a normal fact of life by 2030’. The theme is not just about celebrating the day, but rather a goal that has to be achieved by 2030.

The goal is to build a world where no girl is without the safety supplies and easy access to menstrual products. It is also about making menstruation a normal subject which can be discussed publicly in a normal voice, not a low-pitched one.

To celebrate the day and to be a part of the change, share these amazing quotes with your friends and family and break the Taboo.

“It’s okay to talk about birth, okay – then menstruation. I first started my advocacy for women’s health in the field of reproductive freedom, and the next stage would be bringing menopause out of the closet." — Cybill Shepherd “Menstrual blood is the only source of blood that is not traumatically induced. Yet in modern society, this is the most hidden blood, the one so rarely spoken of and almost never seen, except privately by women." — Judy Grahn “One of the hardest questions I have been asked is ‘How will you manage the army if you are having menstrual cramps?’ I have also been asked if I will have the courage to face criminals. My answer is that courage is not a matter of gender." — Josefina Vazquez Mota “Over half the world menstruates at one time or another, but you’d never know it. Isn’t that strange?" — Margaret Cho “Precisely what menstruation is, is not yet very well known." — G. Stanley Hall

