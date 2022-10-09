World Migratory Bird Day 2022: Theme, History and Significance

WORLD MIGRATORY BIRD DAY 2022: The bi-annual global campaign is commemorated to raise awareness about migratory birds, the need for their conservation, and the importance of the preservation of their habitat. It is celebrated on the second Saturday in May and then in October.

On October 8, World Migratory Bird Day will address the growing issue of light pollution on these birds and will bring to the forefront what actions can be taken on a global scale to help migrate these birds safely. Here’s everything you need to know about World Migratory Bird Day:

World Migratory Bird Day 2022: Theme

This year’s World Migratory Bird Day 2022 campaign will focus on the theme of “Light Pollution". Artificial lights are the cause of significant threats to migratory birds. It can cause distortion while flying at night, collisions with buildings, disrupt their ability to migrate long distances, and can even disrupt their internal clock. According to the UNEP Official Website, “Best practice guidelines are also being developed under the Convention on Migratory Species to address this growing issue and ensure that action is taken globally to help birds migrate safely."

World Migratory Bird Day: History

In 2006, the Secretariat of the Agreement on the Conservation of African-Eurasian Migratory Waterbirds (AEWA) along with the Secretariat of the Convention on the Conservation of Migratory Species of Wild Animals (CMS) initiated World Migratory Bird Day.

However, this was not the first time the idea was proposed to designate a day for migratory birds. In 1993, the US Fish and Wildlife Service, the Smithsonian Migratory Bird Center and the Cornell Laboratory of Ornithology initiated celebrations of the ‘International Migratory Bird Day’ (IMBD). This stirred bird festivals and related education programmes across the US. Though, such a day was yet to be celebrated on an international level.

A decade later in 2005, the AEWA Secretariat commenced the Migratory Waterbird Days (MWD). It was being held in parts of Asia, Africa, and Europe. With its success in African-Eurasian region, it was decided to commemorate a day that celebrates all migrating birds around the globe.

World Migratory Bird Day: Significance

World Migratory Bird Day helps bring awareness for the conservation of migratory birds and their habitats. This day also aims to bring attention to the threats faced by migratory birds around the world. The campaigns in 2022 want to bring public awareness to their ecological importance and why it is necessary to have international cooperation to help conserve them.

