World Music Day 2022: Benefits Of Listening To Music

It’s World Music Day. Music is a part and parcel of our lives. If you are in a bad mood, there is music for that and if you are happy and want to celebrate your success, then also there is a song that will amp up the celebrations. In short, for every situation, there is music. Music Day was first celebrated in 1982 and was organised by France’s Culture Minister Jack Long.

Apart from cheering your mood, music also has some health benefits. Let’s take a look at how music helps our health and overall well-being.

1. Reduces stress

Listening to music can reduce stress levels. Music triggers a biochemical stress reducer that helps in reducing stress.

2. Improves memory

Listening to music can improve your memory. Researchers have found that those who listen to classical music have a better memory than those who don’t.

3. Reduce mental illness

Music helps in reducing stress, anxiety and depression. It affects our hormones and is considered a natural antidepressant. Researchers have found that when we listen to music, neurochemicals are released from our brain that is good for our brain function and mental health.

4. Mood booster

If you are in a bad mood, try and listen to a soothing song or calming music. You will notice an instant change in your mood. It proves that music has a direct impact on our mood.

5. Pain comforter

It can help in diverting your mind. When we listen to music, we tend to focus on the lyrics and forget about the pain.

Apart from these, the other benefits of music are it increases verbal intelligence and boosts IQ levels.

