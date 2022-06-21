World Music Day 2022: From Iktara to Tera Chehra, Watch These Songs to Relax and Relieve Stress

WORLD MUSIC DAY 2022: Every year on June 21, World Music Day honours artists and singers for the gift of music. Without music our life is colourless and dull, music helps the imagination to fly high. Many people believe that a world with no music would be totally meaningless, and World Music Day is celebrated to honour the power of this form of art.

On the occasion of World Music Day, we bring to you a list of songs that will soothe your ears and help you relax after a long day.

Tera Chehra by Adnan Sami

This soulful track by singer, musician, music composer Adnan Sami was released back in 2002, in his album by the same name. Nineties kids have major memories with this track. The music was peak Adnan Sami music and the video featured actress Rani Mukherjee in her prime.

Rockstar (2011) Album

Rockstar’s album was composed by Oscar-winning music director A.R. Rahman. The lyrics for all the songs of the album were written by Irshad Kamil. The album features fourteen tracks, from a hardcore rock song like Sadda Haq to a soulful track like Tum Ho.

Choo Lo by The Local Train

The local train is remembered for its passionate lyrics, which are a mix of Urdu and Hindi, and their characteristic sound is a raw, honest sound that appeals to young people.

Kabira- Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

This song is soulful and relaxing to the heart, thanks to Arijit Singh’s soulful voice singing the beautiful lyrics penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. Reviewers felt this version was better than the original sung by Tochi Raina. One of the album’s best tunes, thanks to the vocalist’s strong yet relaxing vocals and a soothing guitar vibrato.

Iktara – Wake Up Sid

One of the most soulful Hindi songs to be ever produced, the music and the lyrics transport you to a dreamlike realm. Amit Trivedi, who provided the film’s background score also composed the song Iktara.

The track was given voice by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

