World Music Day 2022: History, Significance and Motivational Quotes

WORLD MUSIC DAY 2022: If there is one thing that is common among people across the world, it is their fondness for music. There is at least one kind for everybody. Isn’t it mind-blowing that a composition, tune, lyrics or rhythm can vest the power to impact and influence something as complex as mind and conscience? Keeping in mind how impactful music can be, World Music Day is celebrated every year on June 21.

World Music Day: History

Advertisement

World Music Day was first observed in France in the year 1982. It was organised by the then French Minister of Culture, Jack Lange. It was on the Summer Solstice that Jack Lange came together with Maurice Fleuret and commenced the Fete de la Musique in Paris. It is also why World Music Day is alternatively known as Fete de la Musique. Fleuret was the main man behind initiating and organising the World Music Day. He was a French composer, music journalist, and radio producer by profession.

After France recognised this as an event, it became a global festival, and countries including India, Italy, Brazil, Japan, China, United States, Mexico, Canada, Malaysia, Greece, Russia, Ecuador, Australia, Peru, the UK, also observed the day in a similar capacity. Today, hundreds of cities celebrate this day with great enthusiasm.

World Music Day: Significance

Advertisement

To celebrate this day, people from music backgrounds, both veterans and budding artists, come out to showcase their talent. On this day, free concerts are organised for everyone to attend. It is a massive cultural exchange and also brings society closer.

World Music Day: Quotes

Music has been pursued by some of the most beautiful, creative and brilliant minds. Check out some meaningful quotes on music by prominent personalities.

“Music is everybody’s possession. It’s only publishers who think that people own it." -John Lennon “I often think in music. I live my daydreams in music. I see my life in terms of music." - Albert Einstein “When I hear music, I fear no danger. I am invulnerable. I see no foe. I am related to the earliest of times, and to the latest." – Henry David Thoreau “Music and rhythm find their way into the secret places of the soul.’ - Plato

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.