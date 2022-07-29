World Nature Conservation Day 2022: Inspiring Quotes On Environment And Preservation

WORLD NATURE CONSERVATION DAY 2022: World Nature Conservation Day, observed on July 28 each year, is a day to remind all of us of the importance of a sustainable and stable environment. This day aims to create awareness among people about the conservation of natural resources.

This day is more important than ever now as human activities continue to deplete the environment and over-exploit natural resources. Mother Earth is a beautiful planet that we live on and it caters to all of our biological needs. It should be our absolute responsibility to take care of it.

Here are some quotes and messages which will make you appreciate the beautiful nature that surrounds you and will also inspire you to conserve it better.

“Look deep into nature, and then you will understand everything better." – Albert Einstein

“In nature, nothing is perfect and everything is perfect. Trees can be contorted, bent in weird ways, and they’re still beautiful." – Alice Walker

“To forget how to dig the earth and to tend the soil is to forget ourselves." – Mahatma Gandhi

“Adopt the pace of nature: her secret is patience." – Ralph Waldo Emerson

“In every walk with nature one receives far more than he seeks." – John Muir

“One-touch of nature makes the whole world kin." – William Shakespeare.

“Race hate isn’t human nature; race hate is the abandonment of human nature." – Orson Welles

“Conservation is a state of harmony between men and land." – Aldo Leopold

“A nation that destroys its soils destroys itself. Forests are the lungs of our land, purifying the air and giving fresh strength to our people." – Franklin D. Roosevelt

“For in the true nature of things, if we rightly consider, every green tree is far more glorious than if it were made of gold and silver." – Martin Luther King Jr.

“A true conservationist is a man who knows that the world is not given by his fathers, but borrowed from his children." – John James Audubon

