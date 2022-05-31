World No Tobacco Day 2022: Bollywood Celebrities Who Have Successfully Quit Smoking

WORLD NO TOBACCO DAY 2022: Smoking is not only injurious to health but a deadly addiction that is hard to quit. Despite knowing its repercussions, many continue with the habit because they find it difficult to call it quits. It requires a lot of patience and sheer determination for starters. But one must look up to these B-Town celebs who have been able to kick the butt for good.

Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan who once was a chain-smoker, suffered a cardiac arrest at the age of 36. Since then, he took stock of his life and gave up smoking. The incident changed his life so much that the actor abstains from alcohol too. Hrithik Roshan

After so many unsuccessful attempts, Bollywood’s Greek God, Hrithik Roshan called it a day to the injurious habit when he stumbled upon a book Easy Way To Stop Smoking by Alan Carr. Ever since, the actor desists from smoking and recommends the book to his friends too who are trying to quit. Konkona Sen Sharma

Addicted to smoking all her life, Konkona Sen Sharma ditched the habit after she embraced motherhood and welcomed her son Haroon Shorey. Salman Khan

Salman Khan was a prolific chain-smoker and quit injurious habit after he suffered some health complications. Arjun Rampal

After successfully kicking the butt, Hrithik helped his friends Arjun Rampal and his ex-wife Meher give up smoking. Reportedly, both Arjun and his ex-wife returned to their healthy lifestyle after reading the book suggested by Hrithik. Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn renounced his habit of smoking while shooting for his film Raid. After numerous attempts, the actor made a resolution and successfully gave up the injurious habit. Aamir Khan

Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan was too addicted to smoking once. He got freed from the nasty clutches with the help of his children. His children coaxed and nagged him so much that he significantly cut down on the habit and finally gave up smoking after his son Azad was born.

