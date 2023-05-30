World No Tobacco Day 2023: 5 Easy Ways to Quit Smoking

WORLD NO TOBACCO DAY 2023: May 31 is observed as World No Tobacco Day to spread awareness among the public about the harmful effects of tobacco. This day was first observed in the year 1987 by the World Health Organization (WHO), to inform individuals about the alarming epidemic of tobacco use.

According to the statistics by health researchers and medical professionals, more than 8 million people around the world died due to tobacco usage every year and this massive toll can be prevented by avoiding this injurious practice. It has also been observed that those having smoking habits are more likely to develop severe disease with COVID-19 compared to non-smokers. The theme for this year’s World No Tobacco Day is “We Need Food, Not Tobacco."

If you are struggling to quit tobacco, here’re some useful tips to avoid this injurious habit.