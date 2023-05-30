World No Tobacco Day 2023: How Tobacco Smoke Can Affect Your Lungs, Heart and Fertility

WORLD NO TOBACCO DAY 2023: Despite the well-known detrimental impacts of smoking on health in general and on the male reproductive system in particular, tobacco consumption continues to rapidly increase among people of all age groups. Apart from putting your cardiovascular and respiratory health at risk, the contents of tobacco negatively affect the sperm parameters, seminal plasma, and other fertility factors.

The threat of developing cancer also persists among tobacco consumers. Every year, on May 31, No Tobacco Day is observed across the globe to spread awareness around the deadly effects of tobacco consumption. According to the World Health Organisation, the theme for this year is “We Need Food, Not Tobacco."

Fertility

US Food and Drug Administration, also known as FDA, in a report has stated that smoking cigarettes can have negative health effects on fertility, making it harder to conceive. It can also negatively affect hormone production, further smoking and exposure to tobacco smoke can harm the reproductive system of an individual. Along with this, smoking can also damage the DNA in sperm.

According to World Health Organization, “Environmental and lifestyle factors such as smoking, excessive alcohol intake can affect fertility, resulting in their decreased numbers and poor quality, leading to infertility."

Smoking also increases the risk for cancers in:

Mouth

Larynx (voice box)

Pharynx (throat)

Esophagus

Kidney

Cervix

Liver

Bladder

Pancreas

Stomach

Colon/rectum

Affect on Lungs

According to the American Cancer Society (ACS), smoking damages the airways and small air sacs of the lungs. The damage starts as soon as someone starts smoking, and lung function continues to only worsen. It may take years for the problem to become noticeable for lung disease to be diagnosed.

Smoke damage in the lungs can cause serious long-term lung illnesses such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). It also increases the risk of lung infections such as pneumonia and tuberculosis. If you are suffering from asthma, smoking is a big no as the condition might get worse.

Heart Health

Smoking tobacco damages the heart and the blood vessels - in short, the entire cardiovascular system. This increases the risk of heart disease and stroke. Smoking increases your blood pressure, lowers your ability to exercise, and makes your blood form a clot. Smoking also lowers HDL (good) cholesterol levels in the blood. And, all these risk factors lead to heart attacks and strokes.

Erectile Dysfunction

Smoking can also increase the risk for erectile dysfunction, which is a condition wherein a male is unable to get or keep an erection firm enough for sexual intercourse.