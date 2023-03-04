Home » News » Lifestyle » World Obesity Day 2023: 8 Lifestyle Changes to Control Weight Gain

World Obesity Day 2023: 8 Lifestyle Changes to Control Weight Gain

World Obesity Day 2023: A sedentary lifestyle, excess intake of junk food, and too little to no exercise are some of the main reasons behind obesity

By: Lifestyle Desk

Trending Desk

Last Updated: March 04, 2023, 06:00 IST

New Delhi, India

Regular exercise is necessary to keep weight at check and prevent obesity. (Representative image: Shutterstock)
World Obesity Day is observed on March 4 every year, with the aim of raising awareness about the increasing prevalence of obesity and its associated health risks. A sizable population across the world suffers from obesity or excessive weight, and the more people are falling victim to this due to sedentary lifestyle.

A sedentary lifestyle, excess intake of junk food, and too little to no exercise are some of the main reasons behind obesity.

Excess weight or obesity could also result in chronic health conditions including diabetes, hypertension and heart disease. Fortunately, obesity can be avoided without medical help. A few lifestyle changes can go a long way in reducing the risk of obesity and its associated health risks.

Here are some simple steps you can follow to prevent and manage obesity:

  1. Eat a healthy, balanced diet
    A healthy and balanced diet that is rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean protein can help prevent obesity. It is important to limit the consumption of processed and high-fat foods, as well as sugary drinks and snacks.
  2. Avoid processed foods
    Packaged food or processed food items could lead to obesity. Reduce dependency on items like processed food, chips and white bread, among others.
  3. Exercise regularly
    Regular exercise is necessary to keep weight at check and prevent obesity. Try to engage in at least 30 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise daily. Even brisk walking or cycling could help in losing a few kilos.
  4. Get enough sleep
    Obesity risk has been associated with lack of sleep. Sleep for a minimum of 7-8 hours daily.
  5. Manage stress
    Stress can lead to overeating and weight gain. Consider engaging in stress-relieving exercises, such as yoga, meditation, or deep breathing.
  6. Stay hydrated
    Drinking plenty of water can help regulate your appetite and keep you from overeating. Make an effort to drink at least 8 glasses of water per day.
  7. Practice portion control
    Overeating and weight gain can result from eating huge portions of food. Be mindful of portion sizes. You can consume food in small portions in regular intervals instead of overeating.
  8. Cook at home
    You can control the ingredients and portion sizes of your meals when you cook at home. This can help you avoid overeating and gaining weight.

first published: March 04, 2023, 06:00 IST
last updated: March 04, 2023, 06:00 IST
