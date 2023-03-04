World Obesity Day 2023: Foods That May Contribute to Weight Gain

WORLD OBESITY DAY 2023: Obesity is a global problem that affects everyone. Around the world, approximately 800 million people are living with the disease while millions are at risk to get affected. World Obesity Day is observed on March 4 every year to promote practical solutions and help people achieve and maintain a healthy weight while undertaking proper treatment.

The World Health Organization or WHO is fighting global obesity on many fronts which include monitoring global trends. Food and lifestyle are two things that lead to obesity. During our fast-paced lifestyle, it is important to keep a track on what we eat.

Here are top foods to avoid that can lead to obesity:

Fried food

Fried food like fries, chips and pakodas are high in calories and it is not advised to consume a lot at one sitting. Especially french fries and chips, these are two such food items that can lead to rapid weight gain. Commercially fried foods contain unhealthy oils and develop diseases like diabetes and heart disease. Tetra pack drinks

Everything that comes in tetra packs is unhealthy or considered one of the unhealthiest foods on planet Earth. Obese people or those trying to lose weight should avoid sugar-sweetened beverages and flavoured sodas. These beverages are strongly associated with weight gain and health effects when consumed in excess. Bread

Bread, especially white bread is highly refined and contains a lot of added sugar. White bread has a glycemic index that can spike your sugar bool level. These days there are many alternatives of bread available in the market. All wheat flour bread contain gluten, which should be avoided. One can opt for cornbread or almond flour bread. Candy

Candy bars are also extremely unhealthy as they are packed with added sugar, oils refined flour in a small package. These bars are high in calories and low in nutrients. An average size bar contains 200 to 300 calories while bigger ones contain more calories. Instead of a bar, one can opt for a fruit or handful of nuts. Pastries and cookies

Pastries, cookies and cakes are other food items to avoid because they contain unhealthy ingredients like sugar and refined flour. They also contain trans fats which are harmful and linked to several diseases.

