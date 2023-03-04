World Obesity Day 2023: Lifestyle Mistakes That Can Put You At Risk Of Obesity

Obesity is a serious health problem that affects millions of people around the world. It is caused by an imbalance between the number of calories consumed and the amount of energy burned through physical activity. While there are many factors that contribute to obesity, lifestyle choices play a significant role. Dr. Rajat Goel, Senior Consultant, Minimal Access, Metabolic, Bariatric and Laparoscopic Surgery, Artemis Lite, New Delhi explains some lifestyle mistakes that can put you at risk of obesity.

Too much junk food: Junk food is high in calories, fat, and sugar, and low in nutrients. Eating too much junk food can cause you to consume more calories than you need, leading to weight gain and obesity.

Alcohol: Alcohol contains many calories, which might lead to weight gain. Regular alcohol consumption can also lead to unhealthy eating habits, as people often eat high-calorie foods while drinking.

Skipping breakfast: In addition to lowering energy levels and slowing the metabolism, skipping breakfast might cause overeating later in the day. Eating a healthy breakfast can help control your appetite and prevent weight gain.

Eating a heavy meal at night: Eating a large meal late at night can lead to weight gain, as your body has less time to burn off the calories before you go to bed. It can also disrupt your sleep, leading to further weight gain.

Not doing any activity: Physical inactivity is a major risk factor for obesity. Exercise helps burn calories and build muscle, which can increase your metabolism and help you maintain a healthy weight.

Not sleeping 6 to 7 hours during the night: Lack of sleep can disrupt your hormones, leading to increased appetite and weight gain. Getting enough sleep can help regulate your appetite and promote healthy weight management.

Not taking enough protein in the diet: Protein is an essential nutrient that helps build muscle and promote satiety. Not getting enough protein in your diet can lead to overeating and weight gain.

Using food as a soothing/comfort/stress buster: Emotional eating is a common problem that can lead to weight gain and obesity. Using food as a way to cope with stress, anxiety, or other emotions can lead to unhealthy eating habits and weight gain.

In conclusion, making healthy lifestyle choices is essential for preventing obesity. By avoiding these lifestyle mistakes and adopting healthy habits, such as eating a balanced diet, exercising regularly, and getting enough sleep, you can maintain a healthy weight and improve your overall health and well-being.

