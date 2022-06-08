World Oceans Day 2022: Inspirational Quotes to Fire You Up to Protect Oceans

WORLD OCEANS DAY 2022: The ocean covers around 71% of our planet’s surface. This vast body of seawater is teeming with life, containing plants, animals, and other species. The oceans cover several basins on the Earth’s surface and maintain the world’s warmth by supplying half of the planet’s oxygen; with ocean currents transporting heat throughout. The United Nations and international law honour June 8 as World Oceans Day to commemorate the role of the oceans.

It is our responsibility to safeguard the oceans and marine resources for sustainable development.

Following are the quotes about the Oceans Day, portraying the importance of protecting it:

“We are tied to the ocean. And when we go back to the sea, whether it is to sail or to watch, we are going back from whence we came." -John F. Kennedy “To me, the sea is a continual miracle. The fishes that swim the rocks, the motion of the waves, the ships, with men in them. What strange miracles are there?" -Walt Whitman “Being out there in the ocean, God’s creation, it’s like a gift he has given us to enjoy" -Bethany Hamilton “You can either see yourself as a wave in the ocean or you can see yourself as the ocean". -Oprah Winfrey “No water, no life. No blue, no green." -Sylvia Earle “The Ocean is a mighty harmonist." -William Wordsworth “Faith is knowing there is an ocean because you have seen a brook." -William Arthur Ward “The sea, once it casts its spell, holds one in its net of wonder forever." -Jacques Cousteau “For each of us, then, the challenge and opportunity is to cherish all life as the gift it is, envision it whole, seek to know it truly, and undertake with our minds, hearts, and hands to restore its abundance. It is said that where there’s life there’s hope, and so no place can inspire us with more hopefulness than that great, life-making sea—that singular, wondrous ocean covering the blue planet." -Carl Safina “One drop of water helps to swell the ocean, none are too small, too feeble, too poor to be of service. Think of this and act." -Hannah More

