World Oceans Day 2022: Theme, History and Significance

WORLD OCEANS DAY 2022: Oceans cover 71 percent of the Earth’s surface while they hold 97 percent of the water found on our planet. With their mammoth size, oceans significantly impact temperature and weather. They play a crucial role in the food supply of both humans and other organisms. Oceans are home to an array of flora and fauna and support rich biodiversity.

In a bid to conserve the water body through collective efforts and save it from the perils of human activities, June 8 is annually observed as World Oceans Day. The day is marked to highlight the role of oceans in sustaining life on Earth and to inspire action to conserve it.

World Oceans Day 2022: Theme

The theme for World Oceans Day 2022 is ‘Revitalisation: Collective Action for the Ocean’. With the ocean being an essential link that connects us all, it must be conserved through adequate measures. It has to be made sure that the ocean isn’t harmed anymore but rather revitalized.

World Oceans Day: History

The idea to celebrate World Oceans Day was first proposed at the United Nations Conference on Environment and Development (UNCED) held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil in 1992. It was aimed at celebrating the world’s shared ocean and underlining its crucial role in our lives.

Later, the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) adopted a resolution on December 5, 2008, and designated June 8 as World Oceans Day.

World Oceans Day: Significance

Oceans are the source of food for billions while regulating climate and producing more than half of the planet’s oxygen through the organisms thriving in it. However, human activities such as overfishing, oil spills and plastic pollution have taken a toll on the water body and the marine life that it sustains. World Oceans Day calls to step up efforts and save the oceans from further damage while also taking measures to revive their glory.

