World Pest Day: Date, History and Significance

World Pest Day is celebrated every year on June 6. This day is dedicated to spread awareness about pest management and its benefits. The day also aims to educate people to keep the crops, trees and plants free from pests.

The day also highlights the role of the pest control professionals working across the world. Experts from all over the world share their views at different events organised on this day.

History of World Pest Day

World Pest Day, also known as World Pest Awareness Day, was first celebrated in Beijing on 6 June 2017. The Chinese Pest Control Association first observed this day to create awareness about the pest-control market and the professionals working in this industry. It was co-sponsored by the Association of Asian and Oceania Pest Managers, the National Pest Management Association and the Confederation of European Pest Management Associations.

Awareness about pests

Insects adversely affect humans and their food or their living conditions. There are many types of insects. They prove to be dangerous for both crops and humans. Some insects can cause damage to animals, clothing and even buildings. There are many pests which can destroy a variety of crops as well as vegetables and fruits. The World Pest Day aims to create awareness about pests and its harmful consequences.

Here are a few pests which are harmful for crops:

· Caterpillars and locusts damage crops.

· Rats damage the stored food items such as cereals, biscuits and other food items.

· Silverfish pierce clothes.

· Termites damage timber.

Purpose of Pest Day

The main objective of celebrating World Pest Day is to make people aware of health and diseases caused by insects. Keeping a hygienic and insect-free environment is important for an individual or a family to flourish. Otherwise, frequent health issues can cause unwanted problems and burden you with unnecessary expenses.

