World Photography Day 2022: Best Locations in India to Click Amazing Photos

WORLD PHOTOGRAPHY DAY 2022: Well, it wouldn’t be a lie if we say it’s all about gram-worthy pictures on social media. What we see should match our vibe and the aesthetics especially when it comes to making travel diaries. People are on a vacation spree these days and their IG feed is full of it. And, no, we are not jealous. Well, if you are planning to take all the revenge here are we giving you some major photogenic places in India that will make your gram shine bright like a diamond.

UTTARAKHAND’S VALLEY OF FLOWERS

The surroundings are no less than a dreamland. The valley is a photographer’s dream and a true treat for the eyes. Every sight is a burst of new colours as you travel from Govindghat to the valley, making it the ideal location to practise your landscape photography techniques.

RAJASTHAN

One of the top locations for any travel photographer is Rajasthan, a place of magnificent forts and beautiful dunes. Anyone who loves taking pictures will be inspired by the vivid hues, traditional folk music, and bustling shopping areas found throughout the state. The state of Rajasthan is brimming with photogenic locations, from the stunning palaces of “The City of Lakes"—Udaipur—to the forts of “The Pink City"—Jaipur, from the bustling markets of “The Blue City"—Jodhpur—to the desert safaris of “The Golden City"—Jaisalmer.

VARANASI

Varanasi or Kashi is known as the city of life because of its vibrant array of colours. What fascinates us is how the burning ghat glows with burning pyres continuing through the night, transforming this oldest city of India into a living, breathing canvas for the concept of “Circle of Life" & “Moksha."

LEH AND LADAKH

Leh and Ladakh are two of the most breathtaking locations on the planet, drawing countless visitors from all over the world each year. Its symbols of pristine paradisiacal beauty, and are full of beautiful landscapes, picturesque green oases, scintillating monasteries, and charming hamlets. The stunning scenery, including snow-covered mountains, clear skies, and the inspiring silence of the monks at Buddhist monasteries, is what sets this region apart from all others in India.

MAHARASHTRA’S KHAJURAHO

For those with a keen interest in art, history, and heritage, Khajuraho, a collection of historic Hindu, Buddhist, and Jain temples, is a must-visit destination. Your breath will be taken away by the intricate carvings on the numerous temples, monuments, and forts that have stood tall for centuries. It is well-known and has consistently made headlines for its stunning sculptures and erotic Kamasutra carvings, which are regarded as the best temple art in the entire world.

ANDAMAN

The stunning beaches, crystal-clear water, and lush island can rival any far-flung beach destination in the world. Therefore, Andaman is where you should go if you haven’t been to this Indian island and need a subject for your photography.

PONDICHERRY

This Indian city stands out from the majority of others. Its vibrant, spotless lanes and architecture scream the influence of France on the city. Witnessing Pondicherry is a delightful surprise and experience. December is the ideal month to travel here.

HAMPI

For photographers who love cultural and damaged sites, this UNESCO World Heritage Site proves to be a charmer. It never ceases to fascinate us because it contains a patchwork of rocks, boulders, and remnants of ancient monuments. In the northern region of Karnataka, a small village called Hampi is referred to as the “city of ruins." Among the most picturesque towns in Karnataka is Hampi. From the major cities and towns of Karnataka, regular tourist buses run directly to Hampi, which is close to Hospet.

OLD DELHI

Purani Dilli is a must-visit location for street photography if you want to calm down and return to earlier, slower times while tucked away somewhere in India’s fast-paced capital, Delhi. Early in the morning, between 7:30 and 8:00 AM, is when you can see people placidly sitting back and sipping on their cutting chai while looking strangely and utterly bewildered at you and your camera lens. This is the ideal time to capture the old charm and slowness.

BIHAR’S GLASS BRIDGE

To increase tourism in the state, Bihar has constructed an intriguing 200-foot glass bridge in Rajgir, Nalanda district, which shows beauty from its peak. Be it travellers or photographers everyone loves this place.

