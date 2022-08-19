World Photography Day 2022: What Does Being a Photographer Mean in the Digital Age?

WORLD PHOTOGRAPHY DAY 2022: Photography is the art of capturing beautiful moments and preserving them to revisit precious memories. The camera is considered to be one of the most important discoveries made by humans, thanks to French artist Louis Daguerre who invented the daguerreotype camera, as it allows people to store a moment permanently and gives them the opportunity to relive it as many times as they want to.

Photography has become so deeply integrated into our daily lives that we cannot imagine a day without looking at photos of persons or things we love. On the occasion of World Photography Day 2022, let us explore what being a photographer means in the digital age.

The digital age has speeded up everything. Information travels faster than ever before, and people are perpetually in a hurry. This is why Instagram has become a favorite social media platform today because it was made on the concept of uploading and sharing instant photos with people around the world.

The initial logo of the application was in the form of a polaroid, which is tweaked today to make it look more generalized and modern. The top trending hashtags on any given day on Instagram are ‘photography’ and ‘photo of the day’ and this might make you wonder - why people are so passionate about photography these days?

The answer to this question lies in the advancement of technology. Cell phone manufacturers, nowadays, sell all of their models with best camera quality. With higher resolution, better colour quality and easy usage, photography has become common and easier for all.

Today, not just capturing a moment matters, but the quality of the photo matters too. People want to look good, and they feel good when they get one picture-perfect shot. Applications like Snapchat and Instagram have made clicking photos an indispensable part of our life. Maintaining a streak, getting maximum likes and having more and more engagement on posts have become the deciding factor for being a photographer in a digital age.

