World Physical Therapy Day 2022: Theme, History, Significance, and Quotes to Share with Physiotherapist

WORLD PHYSICAL THERAPY DAY 2022: World Physical Therapy (PT) Day is observed globally on September 8 every year in order to raise awareness about the contribution of physiotherapists in healthcare and encourage people to be physically active and ensure good overall health. Every year a different theme is followed to generate awareness of the topic, and this year, the theme of ‘Osteoarthritis’ will be followed. The last year focused on the theme of ‘Rehabilitation and Long COVID’. The day was first observed on 8 September 1996.

What is Osteoarthritis?

Arthritis is a general term used for conditions that affect the joints, tissues around the joint, and other connective tissues.

Osteoarthritis is the most common form of arthritis. Some call it “wear and tear" arthritis which most frequently occurs in the hands, hips, and knees.

History and Significance of World PT Day

The day was founded in 1951 and marks the solidarity of physiotherapists around the world who work to cure a range of issues from minor ergonomic (related to posture) ailments to major issues like chronic joint pain and trauma from injury.

Joint pains become common with age and often people turn to physiotherapy in order to be able to carry out day-to-day tasks. Regular physical therapy ensures that there is no hindrance in the movement and flexibility of the body and it is able to function to its full ability.

You can wish your physiotherapist on the occasion of the event and express your gratitude for their support and care.

Quotes you can share with physiotherapist:

“If doctors save lives, then physiotherapists make it worth living." “Each body is different; therefore each rehabilitation must be different." - Joerg Teichmann “If you think lifting weights is dangerous, try being weak. Being weak is dangerous." - Bret Contreras “Physiotherapists deal in human movement quite frequently. But, we remain sceptical that attempts to create a human movement system will contribute meaningfully to education, research, clinical practice, or advocacy efforts." - Kyle Ridgeway

