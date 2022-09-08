World Physical Therapy Day: A Look At Its Benefits

You may have heard about World Physical Therapy Day, but do you know why we celebrate this day? Since 1996, World Physical Therapy Day is celebrated on September 8 to mark the unity and solidarity of the global physiotherapy community. It is the way to recognise the work put in by physiotherapists for the well-being of their patients and health care at large. Despite technological advancements and a wide array of medicines available on the market, there is nothing that can replace physical therapy. The treatment that physical therapy offers to a patient is unmatchable.

On the occasion of World Physical Therapy Day, let’s take a look at the benefits of physical therapy:

· Physical therapists help patients manage pain and improve joint movements. In some cases, physical therapy can prove to be a better option than surgery. Experts also believe that physical therapy prevents many health conditions from turning chronic.

· Studies suggest that physical therapy can be a good option to treat meniscus tears, knee osteoarthritis, Rotator cuff tears, spinal stenosis and degenerative disk disease.

· Physiotherapists customise the exercises as per each patient. They have various devices, including canes, crutches and other assistive devices, which make for an easy and speedy recovery of the patients.

· After suffering a stroke, the functioning of one’s body becomes weak. In such cases, physical therapy is effective in the patient’s recovery and helps improve their gait as well as balance. It also enables the patient to carry out basic activities like going to the toilet, bathing and wearing one’s clothes, among others.

· Physical therapy is best suited for sportspersons with stress fractures, muscle pull or any ligament injuries.

· If you are diabetic, then a few exercises can help control your blood sugar levels. Diabetic patients have problems with sensation in the feet and legs. Such issues can be solved with the help of physical therapy.

· Senior citizens suffer from knee problems like osteoporosis, arthritis and joint pains. Physical therapists can help patients recover from such issues.

