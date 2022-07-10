World Population Day 2022: Date, Theme, History and Significance

WORLD POPULATION DAY 2022: World Population Day is observed every year on July 11 to raise awareness about global population issues. Overpopulation is a critical concern as the world’s resources are being used up at an unsustainable rate. Besides, the need to guarantee that women have access to family planning, gender equality, and maternal health care is more important than ever because of the expanding population’s impact on maternal health and family planning issues.

The major purpose of this day is to raise awareness of all the negative impacts that population growth has had on the steady development of nature.

It was founded in 1989 by the then-Governing Council of the United Nations Development Programme. On July 11, 1990, the day was first observed in more than 90 nations. Since then, a number of UNFPA national offices as well as other organizations and institutions, in collaboration with governments and civil society, have observed World Population Day.

To fulfill its mandate, UNFPA collaborates with a wide range of parties, both inside and beyond the framework of the United Nations, including governments, non-governmental organizations, civil society, faith-based organizations, leaders of the religious community, and others. There are around 8 objectives to celebrate World Population Day.

World Population Day 2022: Theme

The theme for this year is “A world of 8 billion: Towards a resilient future for all – Harnessing opportunities and ensuring rights and choices for all". As the theme suggests, there are 8 billion people living today but not all of them have equal rights and opportunities.

Too many individuals continue to experience discrimination, harassment, and violence based on their gender, ethnicity, class, religion, sexual orientation, disability, and country of origin. Due to the overpopulation issue, gender inequality and human rights violations are more common than ever in emerging nations.

Globally, this day is celebrated by organising seminars, discussions, educational sessions, public contests, slogans, workshops, debates, songs, etc.

