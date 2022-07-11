World Population Day 2022: Raising Awareness About Women Health and Rights Amid COVID-19

WORLD POPULATION DAY 2022: Our planet hosts a massive human population that is expected to hit 8 billion by the end of this year. While the population is expected to grow further, it is important to pay heed to the issues that arise with the rapid growth. The World Population Day is observed on July 11 to highlight the urgency and importance of population issues.

ALSO READ: Wishes, Images, Greetings, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share

The World Population Day has acquired all the more significance in the past years since the world was hit by the devastating COVID-19 pandemic. It made us realise how vulnerable the human population is and prompted various actions and measures across the world aimed at battling the pestilence.

Advertisement

Amid such catastrophic health emergencies, women, who are among the most vulnerable members of the society, face the brunt. This World Population Day gives an opportunity to raise awareness on the health and rights of women that has worsened in the COVID-19 era. The pandemic exacerbated inequalities while it also disrupted access to vital healthcare services.

While a higher COVID-19 mortality rate was observed among men, women faced economic and social consequences of the pandemic. The world population was compelled to stay inside their homes, this saw a rise in cases of domestic violence against women was seen during the lockdown. In addition, women contributed the most when it comes to caring for the elderly, children, or the sick at home amid the pandemic.

This World Population Day calls for ensuring proper access to health facilities for women and reducing the gender inequality.

According to the United Nations, the population is likely to hit 9.7 billion in 2050 and climb further to 11 billion by 2100. The growth in the population doesn’t imply a uniform growth in the condition of the people. Our population continues to face issues such as climate change, discrimination, and violence with the pandemic adding to the woes.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.