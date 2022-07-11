World Population Day 2022: Wishes, Images, Greetings, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share

WORLD POPULATION DAY 2022 WISHES QUOTES, STATUS, MESSAGES, PHOTOS: World Population Day is observed every year on July 11, to raise awareness regarding global population issues. The day, which came into existence in 1989 by the then-Governing Council of the United Nations Development Program, focuses on the importance and urgency of population control.

On the occasion of World Population Day, here are some of the wishes, quotes, and messages that you can share with your friends, or share on your social media handles to raise awareness.

1. “By improving health, empowering women, population growth comes down." - Bill Gates

2. “Our human population continues to expand at such a scary rate – it’s unbelievable." - Bindi Irwin

3. “The power of population is indefinitely greater than the power in the earth to produce subsistence for man." - Thomas Malthus

4. “Population growth is the primary source of environmental damage." - Jacques Yves Cousteau

5. “Almost half of the population of the world lives in rural regions and mostly in a state of poverty. Such inequalities in human development have been one of the primary reasons for unrest and, in some parts of the world, even violence." - A. P. J. Abdul Kalam

6. Celebrations of World Population are incomplete without understanding the importance of educating each person on the planet to tell him the need for controlling the population for a better tomorrow….. Warm wishes to you on World Population Day 2022.

7. Times are gone when we could relax and take it easy…. It is time to act and act strongly to control the growth of the population to help our coming generations.

8. Closing our eyes to the problem of the population will not eradicate it…. It is time and we must act now to secure our present and our future.

9. On the occasion of World Population Day, let us make a promise to ourselves to be more responsible for the increasing population.

10. We have been gifted with a beautiful world and the onus to protect it and pass it on to the coming generations lies on our shoulders…. So let us control the rising population to make it a better place to live.

