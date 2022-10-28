World Psoriasis Day: Know Everything About Psoriasis

Every year, World Psoriasis Day is observed on October 29 to raise awareness on the severity of the disease. An autoimmune disorder in which the regeneration of skin cells increases ten times more than normal, which leads to a build-up of skin cells. It is seen as red patches with whitish-silver scales that tend to itch.

Where do they occur?

It could appear on any part of the body such as elbows, knees, hands, feet, neck, scalp, face, mouth, nails, around the genitals and joints.

Types of Psoriasis

Advertisement

Dr Rohit Batra, Dermatologist and Dermatosurgeon, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, New Delhi, notes the five types of psoriasis:

1) Plaque psoriasis- Commonly seen on elbows, knees, and scalp. It occurs as red and inflamed patches.

2) Guttate psoriasis- Found on the torso and limbs. It occurs as small, red spots.

3) Inverse psoriasis- Found in skin folds, such as of armpits, under the breasts, and groin. It occurs as bright red and shiny lesions.

4) Pustular psoriasis- Found on the soles of the feet and palms of the hands. It occurs as red, scaly skin with tiny pustules.

5) Erythrodermic psoriasis: It covers large sections of the body and leads to the shedding of the skin in large sections. This could be life-threatening and needs immediate medical attention.

Symptoms

Advertisement

It varies from person to person and depends on the type of psoriasis one has. Dr. Prasoon Soni, Dermatologist, Dr Prasoon’s Dermacastle, Bikaner, Rajasthan tells us some common symptoms:

Red, inflamed patches of skin with silvery-whitish scales.

Burning and itching around the patches

Dry skin leading to cracks and bleeding

Inflamed joints

Thick and pitted nails

Causes of psoriasis

The exact cause is not known yet but several genetic and environmental factors could lead to the condition. Certain triggers that can elevate this immune disorder are explained by Dr Prasoon as follows:

Microbial infections, such as streptococcal and HIV infections

Smoking

Obesity

Stress

Alcohol

Advertisement

Skin injury

Medications such as anti-malarial drugs, high blood pressure medication, antiepileptic drugs

Are treatments available?

Advertisement

No cure exists for the disorder but many effective treatments exist that soothe the severity of the symptoms

Topical treatments: Ointments such as topical retinoids, topical corticosteroids, salicylic acid, vitamin D analogs, etc can help reduce mild psoriasis.

Oral or injected medications: “Methotrexate, cyclosporine, biologics, oral retinoids, etc can be used to treat moderate to severe psoriasis. But they have side effects because of which they are prescribed only for a shorter period," says Batra.

Phototherapy: “Ultraviolet (UV B has a better response than UV A) or natural light (limited exposure) can be beneficial in reducing mild to moderate psoriasis," adds Dr Batra. Consult your doctor for getting the best treatment option that would work for you

Advertisement

Dr. Prasoon further lists down the role played by lifestyle choices in psoriasis, which includes:

Reducing stress will ease the symptoms of psoriasis.

Getting involved in physical activities will do you good.

Having a healthy diet that has a good amount of lean proteins and omega- 3 fatty acids, and reducing highly processed food will let your symptoms not flare up.

Quitting alcohol and smoking will keep your symptoms at ease.

Impacts on Mental and Emotional Health

In various studies conducted, it has been found that people with psoriasis are at risk of developing mental problems such as depression, anxiety, schizophrenia, dementia, bipolar disease.

Dr Batra concludes, “The condition can lower the person’s self-esteem and make them isolate themselves. The stigma associated with the disorder makes one more vulnerable to mental and emotional trauma. It is very essential to break the myths associated with the disorder and to provide emotional support to the one’s suffering."

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here