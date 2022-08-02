World Psoriasis Month: History, Significance, and Symptoms

Every year in August, World Psoriasis Month is observed to bring attention to the difficulties that persons with psoriasis or psoriatic arthritis experience. An overactive immune system causes psoriasis. While a typical person’s immune system creates new cells every 30 days, psoriasis patients’ immune systems manufacture new cells every 2-3 days. The condition is distinguished by skin redness and rashes.

On World Psoriasis Day, organisations all over the world work to spread awareness of the disease and make treatment more accessible and affordable.

History

The National Psoriasis Foundation launched National Psoriasis Awareness Month in 1997. It was first observed in October but was subsequently shifted to August due to the high number of awareness days in October. Another key reason for the move was that August is a time of year when activities that expose the skin, such as swimming and sunbathing, are permitted. Furthermore, the sun has a beneficial effect on psoriasis.

Significance

This day is observed to recognise those suffering from psoriasis or psoriatic arthritis and has been successful in speaking the agony of over 125 million psoriasis patients worldwide.

The International Association of Psoriasis Foundation (IAPF) is a prominent player in promoting awareness, information, and education about the illness, to eradicate the stigma and prejudice that people encounter as a result of the condition.

Symptoms

Psoriasis is a skin disorder that causes scaly, red, and raised patches on the skin, most often on the elbows, knees, and scalp; however, it can affect other parts of the body as well. Itching, burning, and stinging are common symptoms of psoriasis.

Psoriasis develops when the life cycle of skin cells accelerates, resulting in an accumulation of extra skin cells that form red patches and scales. Genetics and the immune system, according to scientists, are variables in the development of psoriasis.

